2 dead in boating accident at reservoir in Westchester County

Eyewitness News
GOLDENS BRIDGE, Westchester County (WABC) --
Authorities say two men are dead after a boating accident in Westchester County Tuesday morning.

A local fisherman found an overturned boat at the Muscoot Reservoir in Goldens Bridge at about 7 a.m., according to State Police Captain David Atkins.

State police arrived on the scene and confirmed the two deaths.

The victims were identified as 48-year-old Ngan Kong of Brooklyn and 47-year-old Ma Weitau of Staten Island.

The men called relatives as darkness fell around 5 p.m. Monday to say they planned to keep fishing.

Atkins says the two had a fishing permit and were wearing life jackets.

It's not yet clear why the boat capsized, but investigators believe what happened was accidental.

Atkins says the reservoir water is about 38 degrees.

The incident is under investigation by the State Police and the Department of Environmental Protection Police.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boat accidentWestchester County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man fatally shot in Brooklyn in NYC's first homicide of 2019
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect
NY area welcomes the first babies of the new year
Sanitation workers clean up Times Square after New Year's Eve
Gov. Cuomo to begin 3rd term with Ellis Island speech
NASA spacecraft survives encounter with icy world past Pluto
New laws going into effect in New Jersey in 2019
Mega Millions jackpot at $425M for tonight's drawing
Show More
New York City ban on single-use styrofoam products takes effect
Swimmers brave waters off Coney Island in Polar Bear Plunge
AccuWeather: First day of 2019 is windy, mild
Man, woman found dead on separate floors of NYC apartment building
5 firefighters hurt while battling house fire in New Jersey
More News