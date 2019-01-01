Authorities say two men are dead after a boating accident in Westchester County Tuesday morning.A local fisherman found an overturned boat at the Muscoot Reservoir in Goldens Bridge at about 7 a.m., according to State Police Captain David Atkins.State police arrived on the scene and confirmed the two deaths.The victims were identified as 48-year-old Ngan Kong of Brooklyn and 47-year-old Ma Weitau of Staten Island.The men called relatives as darkness fell around 5 p.m. Monday to say they planned to keep fishing.Atkins says the two had a fishing permit and were wearing life jackets.It's not yet clear why the boat capsized, but investigators believe what happened was accidental.Atkins says the reservoir water is about 38 degrees.The incident is under investigation by the State Police and the Department of Environmental Protection Police.----------