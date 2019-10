HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Authorities say two people were found dead and another injured at the scene of a fire in Harlem.The two-alarm fire started just before 3 p.m. Friday on West 131st Street.Over 100 firefighters and 25 units from the FDNY battled the blaze.The identities of the victims have not yet been released.Stay with abc7NY for updates on this developing story.