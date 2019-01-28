Police say suspect in custody, 2 found dead in Connecticut home

(Shutterstock)

MONTVILLE, Connecticut --
Police say a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found inside a Connecticut home.

Montville police responded to the home just before 5 a.m. Monday and found two people dead in what state police later described as a homicide scene. State police say the suspect is a man.

Authorities did not immediately say how the people died or what the motive was. The names and relationships of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

Property records indicate the home is owned by a man and woman in their 70s.

State police say the deaths are an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

