2 found dead in double murder at suburban New Jersey home, police say

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a double murder at a home in a suburban New Jersey neighborhood.

Police confirmed that they started investigating the murders of a man and a woman at a home on Walton Road near Jefferson Avenue in Maplewood around 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Officials said the community is not in danger and they are following up on leads. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

