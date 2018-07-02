Police are investigating a possible murder suicide after two bodies were discovered at a motel in New Jersey Monday morning.Authorities found the victims with fatal gunshot wounds inside a room at the Knights Inn on Route 46 in South Hackensack.The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m., as officers from the Paterson Police Department approached a room at the motel pursuant to an investigation they were conducting.After the officers announced their presence, police say shots were fired inside the room.The officers tried to break down the door, then broke a window and got inside the room to find the man and woman dead.Authorities said they believe 45-year-old Jose Segura-Montero shot and killed 41-year-old Marcia Fererra and then himself. The county medical examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of their deaths.----------