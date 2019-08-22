2 garbage trucks gutted by fire at Bronx sanitation facility

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Two sanitation trucks were gutted after they caught fire in the Bronx Thursday morning.
The flames broke out around 6 a.m. at the sanitation facility on Cypress Avenue at 132nd Street in Mott Haven.
No one was hurt.
Investigators are trying to pinpoint what sparked the fire.
