2 garbage trucks gutted by fire at Bronx sanitation facility

By Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Two sanitation trucks were gutted after they caught fire in the Bronx Thursday morning.

The flames broke out around 6 a.m. at the sanitation facility on Cypress Avenue at 132nd Street in Mott Haven.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are trying to pinpoint what sparked the fire.

