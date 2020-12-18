2 gunman rob over $100K in jewelry from Bronx store

BRONX, New York -- Police are searching for two armed men who robbed a New York City jewelry store of merchandise worth more than $100,000.

The heist occurred Wednesday afternoon at A&K Jewelry on Southern Boulevard in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx, the New York Police Department said on Thursday.

Police said one of the bandits pistol-whipped a 58-year-old employee before the pair grabbed neck chains and pendants from behind a counter.

The suspects, who were wearing face masks, fled on foot.

The employee was taken to the hospital with a cut on the back of his head. He was in stable condition.

