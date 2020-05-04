Coronavirus News: 2 homeless men found dead on NYC subways in 12 hours

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are reports of two men found dead on the subways within just hours, in an alarming example of the homeless problem in the city.According to published reports, the first man was discovered dead Friday night on a C train in Washington Heights.Less than 12 hours later, another man was found dead on a 4 train in Brooklyn.Police believe both men were homeless and have not said how either died.Subways will shut down overnight starting later this week to be cleared out and disinfected.