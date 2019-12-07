2 homes burned, 2 more damaged in Connecticut beach fire

OLD SAYBROOK, Connecticut (WABC) -- Two homes burned to the ground and two more were damaged in a fire on a beach in Connecticut Friday afternoon.Firefighters say the fire started in a home on Beach Road West in Old Saybrook, and within minutes, the flames engulfed one home and spread to others.The Old Saybrook Fire Department said six other departments responded to the large, wind-driven blaze.Since the home was on the beach, fire and safety crews used boats to fight the flames from the ocean.Fire officials say two homes were completely destroyed, and two others were damaged.Crews said one person was home at the time but was able to get to safety.No injuries were reported.----------