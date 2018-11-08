A car crashed into a building that houses a photography shop in Jersey City Thursday.It happened at about 2:15 p.m. on MLK Drive and Armstrong Avenue.Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle had been stopped by police officers a couple of blocks away from the scene.An officer was about to let the driver take off, but the driver stepped on the gas and apparently hit a person on the street and then slammed into the building.Two people were in the car and were taken to Jersey City Medical Center. There is no word on their conditions, or that of the person who was struck.Firefighters are trying to shore up the building.----------