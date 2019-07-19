2 injured, 1 critically, after being struck by car on the Upper West Side, police say

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were injured, one critically, after being struck by a car on the Upper West Side on Friday, police say.

The victims were struck on 98th Street and West End Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Police say both pedestrians were crossing West End Avenue in the crosswalk when they were struck by a silver Acura.

Police say the driver of the car remained on the scene.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Few other details were released.

Related topics:
upper west sidenew york citymanhattanpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredaccident
