2 injured, 1 critically, after being struck by car on the Upper West Side, police say

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were injured, one critically, after being struck by a car on the Upper West Side on Friday, police say.
The victims were struck on 98th Street and West End Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Police say both pedestrians were crossing West End Avenue in the crosswalk when they were struck by a silver Acura.
Police say the driver of the car remained on the scene.
One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.
Few other details were released.
