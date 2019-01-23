2 hurt, 1 critically, when 4-alarm fire tears through 3 homes in Queens

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) --
At least two people were injured, one critically, when a four-alarm fire tore through three homes in Queens Wednesday.

The flames broke out around 1:30 p.m. at 114-30 158th Street in Springfield Gardens and quickly spread to two neighboring structures.

The FDNY says two civilians were hurt. One is hospitalized in critical condition, while the other is said to be in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

