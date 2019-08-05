Fast-moving fire in Concourse Village, Bronx grows to 6 alarms; 2 people hurt

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A fast-moving fire continued to burn out of control in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx Monday morning.
A sixth alarm was struck shortly before 7:30 a.m.
The blaze broke out at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of McClellan Street and quickly went to a second then third alarm.
By 6:25 a.m. a fourth alarm had been struck. By 7 a.m. it was at five alarms.
The fire was burning in a 6-story residential building.
Eyewitness News is told two people are being treated for injuries, one firefighter for smoke inhalation and a civilian for unspecified injuries.
This is the second multi-alarm fire reported in the Bronx early Monday morning.
Three people were hurt in an earlier fire in Morrisania less than a mile away.
