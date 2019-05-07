2 hurt in Brooklyn synagogue fire

The fire broke out in the basement of the synagogue.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A basement fire in a Borough Park, Brooklyn, synagogue sent two people to the hospital.

The fire broke out in the basement of the Skulener Bais Medrash synagogue on 54th Street just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

54th Street was closed from New Utrecht Avenue to 14th Avenue for fire department activity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

