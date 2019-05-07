BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A basement fire in a Borough Park, Brooklyn, synagogue sent two people to the hospital.
The fire broke out in the basement of the Skulener Bais Medrash synagogue on 54th Street just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
The fire was quickly brought under control.
54th Street was closed from New Utrecht Avenue to 14th Avenue for fire department activity.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
2 hurt in Brooklyn synagogue fire
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More