MARBLE HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were injured when a manhole exploded in Upper Manhattan Tuesday morning.
It happened just after 10 a.m. at Broadway and West 225th Street in Marble Hill.
The injuries were described as minor, and one person was transported to a local hospital.
Related: Manhole explosions, fires awake residents on Upper West Side
An electrical fire is believed to be the cause of the explosion.
The FDNY and Con Edison responded, and crews remain on scene.
There were no reported power outages in the area.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
2 hurt in Manhattan manhole explosion
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More