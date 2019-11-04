BRONX (WABC) -- Two people were injured after a fire broke out inside a Bronx apartment building Monday morning.
The fire broke out on West 240th Street just after 8 a.m.
It took 12 FDNY units and 60 firefighters to get it under control.
Two people were being treated for minor injuries.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
2 hurt when fire breaks out in Bronx apartment building
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News