2 hurt when fire breaks out in Bronx apartment building

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Two people were injured after a fire broke out inside a Bronx apartment building Monday morning.

The fire broke out on West 240th Street just after 8 a.m.

It took 12 FDNY units and 60 firefighters to get it under control.

Two people were being treated for minor injuries.

----------
