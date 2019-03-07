2 hurt when out-of-control car slams into Brooklyn deli

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were hurt when an out-of-control car slammed into a deli in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Royal Deli on Cropsey Avenue in the Bath Beach section.

One injured person was taken to NYU Langone, while the second refused medical attention at the scene.

It is unknown at this time if the injured people were in the car, in the bodega, or on the street.

