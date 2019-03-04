2 in custody after group beats homeless men sleeping on Brooklyn street

The attack happened last Saturday around 6:45 a.m. in front of an auto repair shop near 60th Street and 10th Avenue in Borough Park.
Police say there were four sleeping victims in all between the ages of 41 to 61 years old. One man was left in critical condition due to severe head trauma. Two others were also hospitalized.
On Monday, police announced 25-year-old Aldolpho Romero is in custody for committing an unrelated robbery Saturday night in transit and 29-year-old Jesus Gualaldupe is in custody from Feb. 28 for an open container and giving a false name. Charges against both suspects are pending.
Authorities are still searching for two more suspects in the attack.
The men say the group has attacked them for several years now. The 42-year-old victim remains in critical condition on a ventilator. The other victims are expected to survive.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
