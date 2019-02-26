2 in custody in connection with Bronx motel rape, robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

It allegedly happened at the El Rancho Motel in Olinville.

Eyewitness News
OLINVILLE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police took two men into custody after a woman was raped and robbed of her phone at a Bronx motel.

It happened at in the El Rancho motel on White Plains Road in the Olinville section just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say the 34-year-old victim was either drunk or drugged when she arrived with one of the suspects in a taxi.

The suspect allegedly rented a room with her credit card, went back to the taxi to get her, and then brought her to the motel room.

There, police say he raped her and left with her cell phone.

When the victim came to, she called her friend, who brought her to the hospital.

Two men were taken into police custody at the motel after the manager called the police.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapehoteltheftsurveillance videoOlinvilleBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man survives 4-story fall down Manhattan elevator shaft
Mom, teen daughter accused in murders of 5 family members
NJ officer suspended following deadly police shooting
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before contest
De Blasio, Cuomo release 10-point plan to fix, fund MTA
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
Family of man killed by sanitation truck files $15M lawsuit
Show More
Man gets 17 years in NYC acid attack, part of cover-up
Report: Weed killer found in wine and beer
NYPD: Pair steals more than $75,000 in jewelry from NYC home
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver on Long Island
Burglar caught on camera dropping out of Bronx ceiling
More News