2 in custody in connection with Bronx motel rape, robbery

Police took two men into custody after a woman was raped and robbed of her phone at a Bronx motel.It happened at in the El Rancho motel on White Plains Road in the Olinville section just before 1 a.m. Monday.Authorities say the 34-year-old victim was either drunk or drugged when she arrived with one of the suspects in a taxi.The suspect allegedly rented a room with her credit card, went back to the taxi to get her, and then brought her to the motel room.There, police say he raped her and left with her cell phone.When the victim came to, she called her friend, who brought her to the hospital.Two men were taken into police custody at the motel after the manager called the police.So far, no charges have been filed.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------