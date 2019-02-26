2 in custody in connection with Bronx motel rape, robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

It allegedly happened at the El Rancho Motel in Olinville.

Eyewitness News
OLINVILLE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police took two men into custody after a woman was raped and robbed of her phone at a Bronx motel.

It happened at in the El Rancho motel on White Plains Road in the Olinville section just before 1 a.m. Monday.

The 34-year-old victim was either drunk or drugged when the two arrived in a taxi.

The suspect rented a room with her credit card, went back to the taxi to get her, and then brought her to the motel room.

Then, he raped her and left with her cell phone.

When the victim came to, she called her friend, who brought her to the hospital.

Two men were taken into police custody at the motel. The manager called the police.

So far, no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapehoteltheftsurveillance videoOlinvilleBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
De Blasio, Cuomo release 10-point plan to fix, fund MTA
Mom, teen daughter accused in murders of 5 family members
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
Train moving after 183 stuck on Amtrak since Sunday
13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before contest
Report: Weed killer found in wine and beer
NYPD: Pair steals more than $75,000 in jewelry from NYC home
Show More
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver on Long Island
WWE star Roman Reigns announces his leukemia is in remission
Controversy as NYC votes in public advocate special election
Burglar caught on camera dropping out of Bronx ceiling
Cleanup across Tri-State after damaging high winds
More News