2 injured in shooting in East New York, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police launched an investigation into a double shooting in Brooklyn.

Video from the Citizen App shows officers on the scene on Hendrix Street in East New York, where gunfire rang out around 8 p.m. Sunday.

A 35-year-old man is in critical condition and a 26-year-old man has non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

