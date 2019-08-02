2 injured in shooting, including 6-year-old girl, on Newark street

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people, including a 6-year-old child, were injured in a shooting on a street in Newark on Friday afternoon.The incident was reported at Grafton Avenue and Riverside Court around 4 p.m.Authorities say both victims were injured while out on the street. The 6-year-old was grazed in the kneecap and a male was shot in the leg.Officials say a good Samaritan took them to the hospital.It is not clear if the second shooting victim is related to the child or not.Their conditions are not yet known, but the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.----------