2 injured in stabbing incident outside New Jersey high school

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are responding to a stabbing outside a New Jersey high school on Tuesday afternoon.The incident was reported outside Asbury Park High School on Sunset Avenue just before 4 p.m.Officials say two victims were taken to a local hospital.The investigation into what happened is ongoing.Authorities believe it was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public.----------