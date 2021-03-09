2 injured in stabbing incident outside New Jersey high school

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are responding to a stabbing outside a New Jersey high school on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported outside Asbury Park High School on Sunset Avenue just before 4 p.m.

Officials say two victims were taken to a local hospital.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Authorities believe it was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

TRENDING: Woman discovers secret NYC apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
EMBED More News Videos

Just about every New York City resident has a story about finding an apartment, but a woman from Roosevelt Island can probably top them all.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
asbury parkmonmouth countyschool stabbinghigh schoolstabbing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police called to same apartment day before 10-year-old found dead
Possible 6th accuser comes forward against Gov. Cuomo
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
MTA employee fired for involvement in Capitol siege
LIRR to restore previous timetable after cuts spark COVID concerns
Audra Carter serving as first female Battalion Chief of Hoboken FD
Man dead after apparently setting self on fire, mother missing
Show More
In-person learning, daycare are keys to getting women back to work
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Jersey Shore looks for summer rebound, even amid pandemic
NY expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to 60+ starting Wednesday
Protest after mayor unveils relief plan for taxi medallion owners
More TOP STORIES News