Fayetteville police say 2 kids abducted by mother are in New York City

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville Police are searching for a mom they say abducted her two kids.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina --
Police in North Carolina have confirmed that two kids who were abducted by their mother on Sunday are in New York.

Investigators have spoken with the children's mother, but she has refused to return them. Warrants are now out for her arrest.

Officers said Catrina D. Lucas, 20, took the children from their grandmother's home after they were placed there by the Department of Social Services. The grandmother has legal custody of the children.

Police have identified the two children as 4-month-old Antoin Marsh and Destiny Marsh who is 1 year old.



Lucas and the children were last seen in the area of Shaw Road, according to detectives.

Tanya Hunt, Lucas' grandmother told ABC11 that she feels like her granddaughter planned the abduction.

"Who has clothes for those children? Who got milk for that baby. Who bought pampers? Wipes? Anything?" Hunt said. "Because when she took them, my grandson had on a tank top t-shirt and sweatpants. No jacket. My granddaughter had on a t-shirt and sweatpants. No jacket. No car seats. So do I feel like it was planned? Yes."

Fayetteville Police Department have obtained warrants on Lucas charging her with two counts of abduction of children.

Police are urging anyone that may have been in contact with Catrina Lucas to immediately call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers (910) 483-8477.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
abductionNew York CityNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News