2 kids 'forcibly removed' from foster home found safe in Alabama

GREECE, New York -- A pair of men in ski masks broke through a window of a suburban Rochester home, duct-taped a woman and two of her foster children and then fled with two other children: a 5-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister, police said Tuesday.Police issued an Amber Alert for Dimitri Cash Jr. and Shekeria Cash after they were abducted in suburban Greece at about 8:40 p.m. Monday, police said.Police said Wednesday night that both children were found safe in Alabama.Authorities tracked a rental car to Alabama and found them on the floor of the backseat, police said.Police Chief Andrew Forsythe of Greece, New York, said a woman who had been in the car with 5-year-old Dimitri Cash Jr. and his 3-year-old sister Shekeria Cash was taken into custody and being interviewed.Forsythe said the investigation found blood evidence, which was processed and led to a local car rental, and the vehicle was tracked to Montgomery, Alabama. Law enforcement observed the woman leaving and conducted a stop, finding the children under a blanket.The homeowner told police Tuesday that her seven foster children were upstairs when two men broke through a front window. Two children rushed downstairs when she screamed. She held the children and the men wrapped all three of them in duct tape, putting tape over the woman's mouth to keep her from screaming, Forsythe said.The two men went upstairs and forcibly removed the young children, who were in their pajamas. They fled in the homeowner's van, eventually ditching the vehicle at a nearby apartment complex.Forsythe called it a "planned, targeted abduction" and pleaded with the public for help in finding the children. He said police want to speak to the children's father, Dimitri Cash, and are trying to locate him.The foster family has had custody of the children for about two years, the chief said.Forsythe said the investigation was ongoing and declined to talk about the men accused of doing the break-in.----------