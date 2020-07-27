2 young kids from Virginia found safe after reported missing in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6337975" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Einiger reports police are searching for two young children who were allegedly abducted by their parents from Grace Avenue in the Bronx.

BAYCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) --: Two children who police say were abducted by their parents in the Bronx have been found safe.4-year-old Cella McDowell and her 2- year old brother Chi were found with their parents around 1 a.m. Tuesday by police in Delaware.The children live with their paternal grandparents in Virginia but were spending the week in the Bronx with their maternal grandparents.Family members say that's when their parents showed up and left with the children.It was not immediately clear if the parents will face charges.Police are searching for two young children who were allegedly abducted by their parents in the Bronx.The incident was reported on Grace Avenue around 6 p.m. on Monday.Authorities say the two children, ages 2 and 4, are from Virginia and they were visiting their maternal grandparents.According to their grandmother, the couple lost custody of their three children to their paternal grandparents, who also live in Virginia.The maternal grandparents in the Bronx get a week with the children every summer, which started last Thursday."Please just make them come back safe because we're really worried about them, they really should be in bed right now watching 'Bubble Guppies,'" maternal grandmother Latisha Beretervide said.Officials say the children's parents showed up and took two of the three kids -- 4-year-old Cella McDowell and her 2-year-old brother Chi -- without any warning."And in a split second they just took them," said their aunt Tereen Beretervide. "She made us think everything was OK and everything was fine, she was fine with just visiting and she just manipulated us and that's it."They were last seen in a 2008 Toyota Camry heading toward the George Washington Bridge."I just want them to be returned safe to me or their parents in Virginia, if the parents are watching, just do the right thing, you're not helping yourself by doing this, I don't know what you guys were thinking, even trying to attempt this, you guys kidnapped your children," Latisha said.The search for the children and their parents continues.----------