12-year-old, younger cousin took Range Rover for joy ride through New Jersey from Queens

EMBED >More News Videos Nurse Sofia Burke lost her father to the virus last week. She says her entire family became infected after her mother "let her guard down for one moment" and gave a friend a ride

EMBED >More News Videos Cell phone video shows an incident in Times Square that began as a dispute before escalating into a fight.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two children were found on the New Jersey-Delaware border after taking their parents' car for a joyride, police said.The 12-year-old boy and his 7-year-old cousin are believed to have taken the white Range Rover around 9 a.m. Monday from 133-31 115th Street in Queens.Police say the incident may have stemmed from some kind of social media challenge.The two kids were found at the state border by 2:30 p.m.They were not injured and there were no accidents or damage reported to the vehicle.The kids were being brought back to NYC to talk to police.----------