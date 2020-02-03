2 killed, 1 injured after shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce

UPD is working a crime scene at Pride Rock. Very little information is known at this time, and any threat level is unknown. Please shelter in place until further information is available. — @TAMUCUPD (@tamucupd) February 3, 2020

COMMERCE, Texas -- Two people were killed and another person was injured in a shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce Monday afternoon.The Texas A&M-Commerce Police Department tweeted about the shooting around 11 a.m.Officers are stationed throughout the campus, officials said, and the shelter-in-place will remain in effect as a precautionary measure until further notice.Texas A&M University-Commerce is the third-largest institution in the Texas A&M University System, with an enrollment of over 12,000 students.Commerce is around 65 miles northeast of Dallas.