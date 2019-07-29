2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway

CARLE PLACE, Long Island (WABC) -- Two people are dead after a four-car crash on Long Island.
Police say a BMW first crashed into another car, causing it to hit a light pole on the Meadowbrook Parkway in Carle Place near exit M1 on Sunday.
The BMW then struck two other cars before coming to a stop in the media.
A man and a woman died at the scene.
The driver of the BMW was hospitalized for minor injuries. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed.
