Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at Westchester Medical Center on Wednesday morning.Police initially responded to the call of an active shooter at the hospital around 9 a.m., putting the building into lockdown.Authorities say the incident involved a female patient and a male visitor who were both in their 70s, but their relationship to each other was not yet clear.Officials say the shooting was contained to a single room on the fourth floor and authorities found both victims with gunshot wounds and a weapon on the floor. The woman was in bed when she was shot.There is security but there aren't metal detectors at the county's largest hospital and it appears that is how the man was able to get a licensed revolver into the room.Officials emphasized there was no ongoing threat to anyone at the hospital or any other medical institution.Employees said they were taken by surprise when they were asked to evacuate because they weren't given much information."I'm really surprised because it's a very secure facility and we have a lot of guards and undercover armed guards here, so for it to happen at a facility like this, I'm really surprised," one employee said.The shooting remains under investigation but hospital operations have resumed.----------