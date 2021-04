ROBBINSVILLE, New Jersey -- Two people have died after a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike on Thursday night.It happened around 9:45 p.m. just north of Exit 7A in Robbinsville, Mercer County.Police say the tractor-trailer hit a bridge abutment, spilling watermelons all over the roadway.New Jersey State Police say two people died in the crash. There was no immediate word on their identity.The crash has shut down the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near milemarker 60.3.Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.