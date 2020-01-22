2 people, dog killed in house fire in New Jersey

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people and a dog were killed in a house fire in New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Jill Court.The victims were discovered shortly after the fire. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital where they were pronounced dead.The ages and identities of the victims were not yet known.The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office will investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.Few other details were released.An investigation into the cause of the fire is active and is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Frank Varga of the Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7400, or Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-4060.----------