2 people, dog killed in house fire in New Jersey

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people and a dog were killed in a house fire in New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Jill Court.

The victims were discovered shortly after the fire. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The ages and identities of the victims were not yet known.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office will investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Few other details were released.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is active and is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Frank Varga of the Edison Police Department at (732) 248-7400, or Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-4060.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
edisonmiddlesex countyfatal firefire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eli Manning to announce retirement on Friday: New York Giants
Family of murdered LI woman pleads for public's help
NYPD releases bodycam video of police shooting at subway station
Police: Dozens sickened at LI building with illegal heating units
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
Jersey Shore town expects tens of thousands for Trump rally
Body found after car crashes into NY building deemed homicide
Show More
Gritty assault: 13-year-old alleges Flyers mascot punched him
Fairway Market denies bankruptcy reports
2 dead after fire tears through NYC apartment building
Mets tab quality control coach to replace Beltran as manager
Malnourished dog with burn marks on its head abandoned on LI
More TOP STORIES News