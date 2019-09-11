2 killed in Toledo, Ohio cargo plane crash

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Authorities say two people are dead after a cargo plane approaching an Ohio airport crashed and burst into flames as it hit several unoccupied vehicles.

No other injuries were reported from the crash early Wednesday at an auto repair shop just east of the Toledo Express Airport.

Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority spokeswoman Kayla Lewandowski says the two people who died were aboard the Convair 440.

The port authority's manager of airline affairs, Joe Rotterdam, says officials can't yet confirm whether any distress call was made from the aircraft.

Rotterdam says officials believe the plane had traveled from Laredo, Texas, and stopped outside Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday before heading to Ohio.

They said no further details were immediately available about the people who died or the plane's owner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiou.s. & worldplane crash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC marks 18th anniversary of 9/11 at WTC site
18th Anniversary of 9/11: Schedule of Events
Bill Ritter reflects on the 18th anniversary of 9/11
Night Before 9/11: NYC newscast before terror attacks
Eyewitness News day-of-air coverage from 09/11/01
In memory of Don DiFranco, WABC engineer killed on 9/11
Photos: The 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center
Show More
MTA rolls out new fleet of LIRR cars
Out-of-control car jumps Brooklyn sidewalk, kills 10-year-old boy
Man pointed gun at baby during Queens robbery
Message in a bottle helps rescue family trapped on camping trip
Teen's memory resets every 2 hours after she was kicked in head
More TOP STORIES News