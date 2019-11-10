2 killed when car slams into second floor of commercial building in Toms River

By Eyewitness News
TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say two people were killed Sunday morning when a car slammed into the second floor of a commercial building in New Jersey.

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Hooper Avenue in Toms River.

According to police, a red Porsche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control, hit a center median and went airborne across lanes of traffic and into the second story of Exit Realty.

The identities of the two victims have not yet been released.

The structural integrity of the building is being determined. The building, which is across from Hooper Avenue Elementary School, was unoccupied at the time of the accident.

Hooper Avenue is closed from Indian Hill Road and College Drive.

Police and the Ocean County prosecutor's office are investigating.

