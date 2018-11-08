2 dead in collision between SUV and tractor-trailer in Chester, New Jersey

A woman and child were killed in a crash in Chester, NJ.

CHESTER, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police say a woman and a child were killed when an SUV collided with a tractor-trailer in New Jersey Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at the intersection of Route 206 and Furnace Road in Chester in Morris County.

According to police, a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder was attempting to make a left turn onto Route 206 South from Furnace Road, when it was struck by a northbound 2018 Freightliner Tractor Trailer.

First responders began to extricate the three people in the SUV. Two passengers, the woman and child, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Pathfinder was flown to Morristown Medical Center for treatment.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The tractor-trailer crashed into an electrical pole and came to rest against a parked vehicle at a nearby house.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Chester Police, the Morris County Vehicular Homicide Unit and the Morris County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Section.

Route 206 was shut down for about five hours in both directions for the accident investigation, causing major traffic backups through the area.

