2 killed when SUV crashes into gas station in Commack, Suffolk County

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from Commack on the crash.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
COMMACK, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Two people were killed when their car slammed into a gas station in Suffolk County.

It happened just at 2:30 a.m. at the Sunoco Gas Station on the corner of Veterans Memorial Highway and Jericho Turnpike in Commack.

The two victims were trapped in the car which caught fire in the crash.

Commack Fire Department responded to the scene and cut the victims from the SUV, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The streel structure above the gas pumps collapsed in the crash.

Police are investigating the crash. There was a lot of fog in the area at the time of the incident.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashtraffic fatalitiesgas stationCommackSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Florence Track: Landfall could happen Friday
Off-duty NYPD detective attacked by black bear
Eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute
Times: Cuomo administration pushed for early bridge opening
Monster Hurricane Florence nears Carolina coast
Tears, tributes as NYC marks 17th anniversary of 9/11
Dozens of cars illegally parked in LI mall lot illegally booted
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
Show More
Man in prison for Brooklyn murder fights to overturn conviction
Puppy recovering after being exposed to methamphetamine
Beam accident at construction site causes Midtown traffic mess
Video shows suspect in pair of brutal beatings, slashings
Jersey Shore gears up for Hurricane Florence
More News