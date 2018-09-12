Two people were killed when their car slammed into a gas station in Suffolk County.It happened just at 2:30 a.m. at the Sunoco Gas Station on the corner of Veterans Memorial Highway and Jericho Turnpike in Commack.The two victims were trapped in the car which caught fire in the crash.Commack Fire Department responded to the scene and cut the victims from the SUV, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.The streel structure above the gas pumps collapsed in the crash.Police are investigating the crash. There was a lot of fog in the area at the time of the incident.----------