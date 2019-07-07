2 dead in head-on collision in Hackensack

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people were killed in a head-on crash in New Jersey Saturday.The vehicles slammed into each other on Hackensack Avenue at Terhune Place in Hackensack.One of the people killed had been driving. The second victim was a backseat passenger in the other car. Their identities have not yet been released.Two other people were injured and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.The cause of the accident is under investigation.----------