2 law enforcement officers shot near Syracuse

LIVERPOOL, New York (WABC) -- Two law enforcement officers were shot in the Syracuse area.

Both officers - one a sheriff's deputy and the other a Syracuse police officer, were seriously injured.

There is no word yet on what sparked the shooting.

Police are still searching for the gunman.