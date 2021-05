EMBED >More News Videos The Navy announced Monday the cancelation of in-person events associated with Fleet Week New York 2021 due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19.

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire burned through two businesses on Long Island Wednesday.The fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. at Sorrento's Italian Specialties on West Park Avenue in Long Beach.Flames also spread to an adjacent store.Authorities say both businesses were damaged and will have to be torn down.----------