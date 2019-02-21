2 men, 1 officer treated for carbon monoxide poisoning in Queens

The men reported feeling light-headed when they called for help.

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA HILLS, Queens (WABC) --
Two men inside a Queens home and a police officer responding to the scene were all treated for exposure to carbon monoxide.

The men inside the home on 168th Place in Jamaica Hills complained of headaches.

Firefighters say the boiler inside the home was emitting high readings of carbon monoxide when they arrived.

The men were taken to the hospital and the officer was treated at the scene.

The cause of the carbon monoxide is under investigation.

