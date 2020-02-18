2 men, 1 with rifle, rob Lower East Side smoke shop

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men, one wielding a rifle, held up a smoke shop on the Lower East Side.It happened at 4:25 p.m. on Monday inside the N&N Delancey Smoke Shop on Delancey Street.The first man who entered the store in the black coat, threatened a store employee with a rifle.The man seen in the orange sweatshirt is believed to be an accomplice.Both men took off with $3,500 in cash, 30 packs of cigarettes, lottery tickets and a cellphone.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------