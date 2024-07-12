2 men, 1 woman wanted in string of watch, jewelry robberies in Manhattan, Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD released new photos Friday of at least three people wanted in a string of robberies in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Police say they're linked to at least six robberies that resulted in more than $300,000 in stolen items.

The suspects struck between March and June in Greenwich Village and Williamsburg.

March 27 - In front of 227 Avenue of the Americas in Greenwich Village. A 33-year-old man was robbed of his $65,000 Rolex while walking.

May 24 - In front of 475 West Broadway in Greenwich Village, three people eating outside were robbed of their watches valued at $40,00, $35,000, and $8,500.

May 31 - While dining outdoors, in front of Marlow & Sons at 81 Broadway in Williamsburg, two people were robbed of their watches, a $5,000 Rolex and a $35,000 Audemars Piguet. The suspect spoke Spanish, targeting four people sitting at a table.

June 18 - In front of Carbone at 181 Thompson Street in Greenwich Village, a 39-year-old man was robbed of his $100,000 Patek Philippe watch at gunpoint.

June 21 - Inside Birds of a Feather at 191 Grand Street in Williamsburg, the suspects stole iPhones and a $200 watch from three diners.

June 26 - In front of 115 MacDougal Street, Greenwich Village, a 38-year-old Canadian man was robbed of a $40,000 Rolex Presidential and $2,000 gold bracelet.

The suspects allegedly targeted people with pricy jewelry, typically high-end watches, in front of or at nice restaurants, then snatched the items at gunpoint and took off on mopeds or dirt bikes.

Police say they are looking for at least two men who are sometimes accompanied by a female lookout.

In several of the robberies, the suspect either says "Rolex!" or speaks in Spanish.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

