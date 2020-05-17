2 men accused of attacking, robbing 16-year-old in Brooklyn bodega

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn -- Police in Brooklyn are looking for two men accused of attacking and robbing a 16-year-old.

The attack happened inside the "Lily Mini Market" in Brownsville on Thursday.

Investigators said the first suspect approached the teenager at an ATM and began punching him.

The second suspect flashed a knife, according to police, and robbed the victim of his debit card and $500.

