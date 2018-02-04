RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) --Police are searching for two men wanted for a frightening home invasion in Queens.
Investigators say the two went into a home in the Richmond Hill section around noon Saturday.
Police say the pair pulled out a gun and bound two victims, a 29-year-old man and a 56-year-old man, with zip ties.
The attackers took off with nothing.
A woman inside the apartment was taken to the hospital but she is expected to recover.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
