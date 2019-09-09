2 men caught on camera breaking into Mount Sinai, Long Island home

By Eyewitness News
MOUNT SINAI, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Two men were caught on camera breaking into a home in Suffolk County.

Police say the men in the video broke a glass door to get into the home on Liso Drive in Mount Sinai.

It happened on August 29th at around 8:40 p.m.

They took off without taking anything.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

