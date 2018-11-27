2 men dead in Glen Ridge crash

The crash left debris and trees scattered on the road.

Eyewitness News
GLEN RIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A double fatal crash involving at least one car scattered car parts took down trees in Glen Ridge, New Jersey.

At least one vehicle crashed on Bloomfield Avenue, between High Street and Hillside Avenue, just after 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Two men were killed.

The debris took down trees, at least one pole, and closed Bloomfield Avenue all night.

There is so much debris, that officials think there may be a second car involved.

There is no word on any other injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

