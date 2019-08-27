ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two men were shot and killed on a residential block in Queens Monday night.
The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. on 255th Street in the Rosedale section.
The victims were in a Kia with New Jersey plates, when someone either drove up or walked up and opened fire. There were many gunshots through the driver's side window.
The men appeared to have been targeted. Their identities have not yet been released.
A white SUV was seen speeding away from the scene.
Eyewitnesses say it returned at one point to make sure the victims were dead.
So far there have been no arrests.
The incident followed another shooting in Queens earlier in the day in which a man was shot in a vehicle in Springfield Gardens.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
2 men fatally shot in car in Rosedale, witnesses say gunman returned
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News