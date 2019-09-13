Men said they were officers as they beat, robbed Queens man

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are looking for two men who beat and robbed a man in Queens while also impersonating police officers.This happened back on July 17th at 2 a.m. near 41st Avenue and 81st Street.The two suspects approached the 37-year-old man on bikes.They started punching and kicking him, saying they were police officers.They stole his wallet and cash and fled the scene.The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with pain, bruising and swelling to his face. The value of the property removed is estimated at $900.The two individuals are described as male Hispanics, late teens to early 20's in age. One individual was last seen wearing all white and the other was last seen wearing all dark clothing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------