2 men injured, 1 critically, in Long Island hit and run crash

By Eyewitness News
BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are searching for the driver involved in a hit and run crash that left two people hurt.

It happened Monday at 6:30 p.m. on Fairtown Road in Bay Shore.

Police say 39-year-old Victor Gonzalez Arevalo and 36-year-old Danny Ibarra Martinez were crossing the street at Fifth Avenue when they were hit by a car.

Gonzalez Arevalo is hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while Ibarra Martinez suffered a minor injury to his foot.

Detectives believe the vehicle that struck the two men was a white SUV that fled eastbound on Fairtown Road.

The investigation is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-220-TIPS.

