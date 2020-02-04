2 men injured, 1 critically, in Long Island hit and run crash

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are searching for the driver involved in a hit and run crash that left two people hurt.
It happened Monday at 6:30 p.m. on Fairtown Road in Bay Shore.
Police say 39-year-old Victor Gonzalez Arevalo and 36-year-old Danny Ibarra Martinez were crossing the street at Fifth Avenue when they were hit by a car.
Gonzalez Arevalo is hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while Ibarra Martinez suffered a minor injury to his foot.
Detectives believe the vehicle that struck the two men was a white SUV that fled eastbound on Fairtown Road.
The investigation is continuing.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-220-TIPS.
