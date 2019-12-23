2 men injured in explosion while attempting to start wood fire on LI

NORTH AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Two men were seriously hurt when they attempted to start a wood fire with gasoline and it exploded.
The explosion happened Sunday afternoon in North Amityville.
One man suffered burns to his hands and leg. He was transported to the hospital.
The arson squad is investigating.
